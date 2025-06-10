BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Lukewarming: The New Climate Science That Changes Everything by Patrick J. Michaels and Paul C. Knappenberger
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
236 followers
56 views • 17 hours ago

"Lukewarming: The New Climate Science That Changes Everything" by Patrick J. Michaels and Paul C. Knappenberger presents a contrarian view on climate change, arguing that the warming trend is more moderate than what is commonly portrayed in mainstream media and scientific assessments. The authors suggest that the scientific community is biased towards alarmism due to funding and attention incentives, using the U.S. National Climate Assessments as examples of exaggerated impacts to support policy agendas. They introduce the concept of "lukewarming," asserting that while greenhouse gases do cause warming, the effects are less severe than predicted by climate models, which have consistently overestimated warming trends for nearly 30 years. Michaels and Knappenberger critique the reliance on sulfate aerosols in models, arguing that this approach allows for the perpetuation of existing paradigms. They highlight the "availability cascade" in climate science, where collective belief formation, fueled by media and political focus on extreme weather events, distorts the public's understanding of climate change. The authors also scrutinize the Paris Agreement, viewing it as a political rather than scientific endeavor with limited impact on global temperatures. They advocate for a focus on adapting to climate change rather than attempting to prevent it entirely, given current political and technological limitations. Overall, the book encourages critical thinking and a nuanced approach to the climate change debate, challenging readers to reconsider prevailing narratives and engage with the science more deeply.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
