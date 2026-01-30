Drink Along w #beerandgear 190: Catalyst Brewing A Tempe Chamber Blood Orange Wit Ale 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Billed as an ale, probably because of the yeast they used.
Running 4.5 for the ABV.
Maybe 10 for the IBUs and the SRM is a nice orange 6
A well crafted session wit worth taking a look at.
This would be a killer summer pool brew.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us. Sjkal! E. Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ (https://www.minds.com/group/888251522230046720/latest) this is the minds beer group. https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr (https://gab.com/groups/3842) this is the gab beer group https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/beerandgear