Drink Along w #beerandgear 190: Catalyst Brewing A Tempe Chamber Blood Orange Wit Ale 5.0/5*

Billed as an ale, probably because of the yeast they used.

Running 4.5 for the ABV.

Maybe 10 for the IBUs and the SRM is a nice orange 6

A well crafted session wit worth taking a look at.

This would be a killer summer pool brew.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us. Sjkal! E. Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ (https://www.minds.com/group/888251522230046720/latest) this is the minds beer group. https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr (https://gab.com/groups/3842) this is the gab beer group https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/beerandgear