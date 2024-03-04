Create New Account
LNER 4-6-2 #2511
LONDON & NORTH EASTERN RAILWAY 4-6-2 "SILVER KING" # 2511 steam locomotive. BRITAIN'S FIRST STREAMLINE TRAIN - NEWCASTLE AND LONDON IN 4 HOURS. AVERAGE THROUGHOUT SPEED 67.08 M.P.H.     o-scale 3rail train by Marcel Darphin = DARSTAED TRAINS.

Keywords
lnerjacksotrainso gaugerlondon and north eastern railway4 6 2 steam locomotiveliner 2511 silver kingsilver jubileebritains first streamline traindarstaed o gaugemarcel darphin

