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TheJuiceMedia: Honest Australian Government Ad | We Make Everything Good Fucking Sh!t [03.07.2021]
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30 views • July 03, 2021
The Australien Government has made an Ad about how it makes everything good, shit - and it's surprisingly honest and informative.
18,404 views Jul 3, 2021
thejuicemedia
688K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-uXo7wtGW7M
Ways you can support us to keep making videos:
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/TheJuiceMedia
Tip us on PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/thejuicemedia
Victoria: https://drillwatch.org.au
Australia: https://www.lockthegate.org.au/gas_sp...
CREDITS
Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media
Written by Giordano for The Juice Media
Acted by Ellen Burbidge: https://www.youtube.com/ellenburbidge
Voice by Lucy
BoM weather effects by Brent Cataldo: https://twitter.com/yahtzio
Thanks to Mark, Richie, Alia and Audrey at the Australia Institute, and Naomi Hogan at Lock The Gate, for research assistance, materials, and expert advice.
Thanks also to Benna, Scott, Stephen and Sandi
LINK & SOURCES
Coming soon...
PODCAST: https://www.thejuicemedia.com/podcast
PG VERSIONS: https://www.thejuicemedia.com/teachers
STORE: https://shop.thejuicemedia.com
18,404 views Jul 3, 2021
thejuicemedia
688K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-uXo7wtGW7M
Ways you can support us to keep making videos:
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/TheJuiceMedia
Tip us on PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/thejuicemedia
Victoria: https://drillwatch.org.au
Australia: https://www.lockthegate.org.au/gas_sp...
CREDITS
Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media
Written by Giordano for The Juice Media
Acted by Ellen Burbidge: https://www.youtube.com/ellenburbidge
Voice by Lucy
BoM weather effects by Brent Cataldo: https://twitter.com/yahtzio
Thanks to Mark, Richie, Alia and Audrey at the Australia Institute, and Naomi Hogan at Lock The Gate, for research assistance, materials, and expert advice.
Thanks also to Benna, Scott, Stephen and Sandi
LINK & SOURCES
Coming soon...
PODCAST: https://www.thejuicemedia.com/podcast
PG VERSIONS: https://www.thejuicemedia.com/teachers
STORE: https://shop.thejuicemedia.com
Keywords
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