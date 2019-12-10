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Do COP25 Greta Thunberg & Extinction Rebellion know Global Temperature trend is Not Unprecedented (MIRRORED)
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193 views • December 10, 2019
Do COP25 Greta Thunberg & Extinction Rebellion know Global Temperature trend is Not Unprecedented (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/9lM2_4-TfxY
Data from Climate Scientists quite clearly shows that the rate of modern Global Temperature increase which is commonly held to be unprecedented is in fact not at all unprecedented over the past two thousand years.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/9lM2_4-TfxY
Data from Climate Scientists quite clearly shows that the rate of modern Global Temperature increase which is commonly held to be unprecedented is in fact not at all unprecedented over the past two thousand years.
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