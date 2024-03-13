Super Duper Sumos (2003, Game Boy Advance), part one

Super Duper Sumos is a beat'em up developed by Handheld Games and published by Midway Home Entertainment. It was only released in North America. A European release was planned but got cancelled.

Super Duper Sumos is based on the animated series of the same name. It stars three sumo wrestlers - Booma, Kimo, and Mamoo - who live in Generic City and defend it against the vicious attempts of the evil corporation Bad Inc. to destroy the city. The game has not much of a plot. After thwarting another plan of Bad Inc., the company comes up with a series of plans to get rid of the sumos once and for all. Each level is called an episode and is dedicated to one of Ba Inc.'s plans.

You can choose to play either of the three sumos. Each of them has an individual special attack, but apart from that, they seem to play the same. You can punch, jump and dash, though you cannot change your direction while dashing. At one point in each level, the sumo will recall a technique their master has taught them, and you get told an additional attack which can be used from that point onward. Some enemies can be knocked out for a few seconds and picked up. Most enemies leave behind a drop of energy which can collect. This will fill a power meter. If the meter is full, you can perform your sumo's special attack. Sometimes you find objects that can be used as a weapon but wear off after too many hits. Picking up food restores health, except the red pepper which will give you a short time of invincibility. Some objects like a box of fireworks can be hit and will explode a few seconds later. After finishing a level, you can play a bonus where you need to eat as much food as possible to win extra lives.