Afterlife - "The Veil", Documentary - Jeffrey Long, M.D.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bestselling author - Evidence of the Afterlife
This is an excerpt taken from an interview filmed for “The Veil”. A documentary that will explore what religion, science, and those who have died and come back, have to teach us about life after death. Coming soon in 2021. Look for more interview excerpts from “The Veil”.
More Info:
Ancient Celtic Belief in Reincarnation:
https://jahtruth.net/celtrein.htm
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=od6X2VMAf-U&;feature=youtu.be
Help Thou Mine Unbelief YT Channel