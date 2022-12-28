CBDC | CBDC Wallet Allows You to Pay with a Mark In Your Hand, or In Your Forehead | Is Revelation 13:16-18 HERE?!

Revelation 13:16-18 - READ: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-18&version=KJV

earn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and CBDC-Related Confiscation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com

Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - 584 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102