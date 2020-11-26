HAVE WE BEEN LIED TO OUR ENTIRE LIFE? THIS TRUTH WILL SET US FREE W/ CHRISTOPHER JAMES (2 OF 2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Christopher James joins the program to discuss the biggest deception perpetrated against the world by a globalist cartel focused on maintaining their control system. Understanding that we are free and can break away from their tyranny by implementing common law has been a hidden truth for almost two centuries. By reclaiming this knowledge, we can reestablish common law courts and break free from their increasingly inhuman mandates and destructive manmade corporate rules. You can learn more about Christopher James work @ awarriorcalls.com
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