The Origin Story of Jesus Part 44: The Kings of Israel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
14 views • 1 day ago

The kings of Israel had an ongoing problem in using idolatry to control the people. King Jeroboam tried to win the people’s loyalty through the worship of golden calves much like Aaron had done after leaving Egypt.

Jehoahaz succeeded his father, Jehu, to become the next king and he continued the tradition of idolatry until the situation was so dire with Syria that he called upon the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He knew the golden calves were a hoax and sought deliverance from the real God.

However, politics superseded truth and religion was merely the crutch to achieve the desired goal. He ended up fighting a war of attrition against the Syrians that left him with a drastically reduced army.

Jehoahaz was a political hack that didn’t produce anything of value for the kingdom of God. He enjoyed good food and partied with women, but he had nothing to show for his seventeen years as king.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1833.pdf

RLJ-1833 -- NOVEMBER 7, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


religionegyptworshipaaronidolatryjehugod of abrahamsyrianswar of attritionjehoahazgolden calvesking jeroboamgod of isaacgod of jacob
