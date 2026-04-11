"These are the final attempts" IRIB reporter in Islamabad: 2 rounds of talks have taken place - a 3rd round tonight

"These are the final attempts."

IRIB reporter from Islamabad: Two rounds of talks have taken place between Iranian and American delegations. A third round is planned for tonight, the final attempt to see if views can come closer together.

The Americans are still showing their "greedy approach" seen in past rounds, both in front of and behind cameras. The shadow of distrust based on American past performance has cast over the talks.

Text exchanges between expert delegations and specialized committees are ongoing. Critical moments.