INTERVIEW WITH DR. CHARLIE WARD ABOUT THE MASS AWAKENING OF HUMANITY GLOBALLY

I'm really excited to share with you an amazing interview I had with Dr. Charlie Ward in which we talked about what is going on behind the scenes and the mass awakening of humanity globally. Please watch and share far and wide. I'm sorry about the background noise in the previously-shared video. I removed it and re-share it here.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFyeFuJ31TEJ/



The interview with Nicholas Veniamin: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BWd8Vj4SFrUa/

The interview with Mark Attwood: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4zHAd9jBM096/