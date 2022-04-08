Due to Starvation, Residents Break Out From the Locked Huatai Community at Night in Changchun, Jilin

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04/06/2022 Residents in Huatai Century New Town Community, Liuying Road, Changchun, Jilin Province collectively break out the locked community at night due to starvation caused by long-term home quarantine. There were so many people and the government couldn’t block them. The entire Liuying Road community test positive and the government abandoned them completely and offered no survival supplies.