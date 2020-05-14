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Top Lawyers Break Down the Abuse of Power in the Cases Against Flynn and Stone
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37 views • May 14, 2020
Attorneys Robert Barnes and Tyler Nixon join The Alex Jones Show to give their expert take on the abuses of power in the politically charged cases against General Flynn and Roger Stone.
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