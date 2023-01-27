⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, January 27, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (27 January 2023)

Part I

💥 On 26 January, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack, using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the power facilities that operate Ukraine's defence industrial complex and transport system. The goals of the massive attack have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.





◽️ The attack has resulted in the frustration of armament and munition transportation to the operations area, including those sent by NATO countries. The production capacities of the entities, tasked to repair and restore the military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), have been disrupted.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has neutralised the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Peschanoye, and 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralised the units from 24th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the AFU near Ostrovskoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 40 personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.





◽️ 1 AFU artillery ordnance depot has been destroyed near Shchurovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces have resulted in the elimination of over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, 1 D-20 howitzer, 2 D-30 howitzers, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar.

Part II

💥 In South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the units of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces continued their offensive operations, gained new advantageous lines, and neutralised the units from 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar, as well as 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prechistovka and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The AFU have lost up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, 3 motor vehicles, and 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radars in the abovementioned directions.





💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operation has resulted in the destruction of 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, and one AFU ordnance depot.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 79 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 102 areas.





◽️ 1 Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Senkovo (Kharkov region).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Proletarka, Malaya Kardashinka (Kherson region), Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Kremennaya, Oborotnovka, Barannikovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Ugledar, Novomayorskoye, and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, 14 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by Olkha, Uragan and HIMARS MLRS, have been intercepted near Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Vladimirovka, Valeryanovka, Komsomolsky (Donetsk People's Republic), and Radensk (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 380 airplanes, 204 helicopters, 2,967 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 air defence missile systems, 7,644 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 991 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,932 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,191 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.