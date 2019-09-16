Deep State Coup On Kavanaugh & Trump Is A Coup Against The American People - 1627-6P

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E-Militia Article: Deep State Coup On Kavanaugh & Trump Is A Coup Against The American People http://ow.ly/aBhU30pxs3b
GUEST: His name is Bryson Gray and he is a music artist. He makes music ranging from rap to pop to country, and says he just simply does what he wants - Bryson Gray took Twitter by storm last week thanks to an interview he gave to WNCN at President Donald Trump’s Monday night rally in North Carolina. Gray attracted attention by wearing what is certainly the largest “Make America Great Again” hat we’ve ever seen. It’s big. The interview caught the attention of the President who tweeted out a BIG thank you to Bryson that instantly went viral
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