All mRNA vaccines made in chicken eggs

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr Judy Mikovits (addressing Dr Sherri Tenpenny): I love to call it, much to John's dismay, Living Water. The nutrients are just simply minerals from plants. The zincs, the coppers as God had them in those plants with all the various phytonutrients, from the plants, not removed. So you get the synergies of the activation so that you don't have to take 22 pills!

You had the vision, I like to say, to show right there that ECP and all the data after 2020, where we of course have what Ryan Cole shows us as calamari clot from the synthetic shot after 2009. You're the first one that showed me, remember, I think it was still the World Mercury Project with Children's Health Defense from 2005. And what you said was: what's coming through that needle could be killing you. The mRNA from monkeys, mouse, you showed it all. Look at all the special pathogens. You showed us the synergies how they intended evil by taking out those three pathways.

TGF beta, the way you sense a single virus. We were right there and you're like, Oh, well the eggs that they used in the flu vaccines, they never identified the coronaviruses. You know, and we're thinking right now as they try to hoodwink us again. Oh, here comes chickens. First time they jumped, and last time I looked you made all your mRNA vaccines in chicken eggs.

