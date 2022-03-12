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Did Biden instigate the Russian war in Ukraine?
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61 views • March 12, 2022
As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, many are questioning whether Joe Biden's actions towards Vladimir Putin over the last few months may be responsible. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
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