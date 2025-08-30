Episode #90 - Hidden Fears of Men: Dr. Avrum Weiss Exposes Intimacy Sabotage

On today’s episode we dig into the heart of masculinity, intimacy and what holds us back from real connection. Today’s guest has turned a mirror on an often unseen yet powerful force in relationships: fear.





Dr. Avrum Weiss, award‑winning psychotherapist and author of Hidden in Plain Sight, reveals how men’s fears of being controlled, emotionally overwhelmed, inadequate and abandoned shape every interaction with their intimate partners.





From silent withdrawal to unconscious dominance, these dynamics are running beneath the radar of most relationships. And in a world flooded with social media, OnlyFans, hyper‑sexualisation, the ‘6‑6‑6’ aka the triple 6 myth, simp culture, and the feminisation of men. How are these hidden fears being triggered and amplified?





Over the next two hours we’ll strip back the layers. We’re not just going to expose the problem, we’re going to explore how both men and women can take accountability, break out of fear‑based patterns, and foster true emotional intimacy.





So if you’ve ever wondered why honest conversations turn into avoidance, why unrealistic partner expectations keep growing, or what happens to love when control and status culture collide, this episode will shift your perspective.





