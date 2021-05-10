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Blood Money: The Business of Abortion
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92 views • May 10, 2021
#AllLivesMatter
A journey inside the abortion industry in the United States.
Jesus died for all of us!
2 Corinthians 5:15
And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
All Lives Matter
A journey inside the abortion industry in the United States.
Jesus died for all of us!
2 Corinthians 5:15
And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
All Lives Matter
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