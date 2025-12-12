AARON SIRI ON ACIP AND THE HEP B SHAKE UP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICAN lead counsel Aaron Siri, esq., breaks down ACIP’s historic decision to end the recommendation of universal Hepatitis B vaccination at birth for babies of healthy, Hep-B–negative mothers—moving it to age 2 months and “shared decision making.” He details major gaps in the safety data, evidence of harm buried in our federal injury programs, and an ethical crisis in the U.S. of pressuring parents to vaccinate their children under threat of CPS. Siri also contrasts U.S. policy with nations like mandate-free Denmark, which recommends far fewer vaccines while enjoying better health outcomes.