Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Zero COVID'
151 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Shilling For China

* [Fauxi] knew what was happening in China.

* China is turning whole cities into prison camps; building massive quarantine camps.

* Protests erupt to fight China’s COVID control.

* China’s human rights abuses shock the world.

* [Fauxi] is excited by China’s abuses of power.

* Sure, we could close schools once again!

* [Bidan] administration fails to condemn China’s abuses.

* It is time for people to speak up about China.

* Left suddenly doesn’t care about bodily autonomy.


Public Health vs. Social Control

* From day one, China was the model that American officials were using to respond to ’rona.

* In fact, it still is the model.

* Our ‘public health’ officials have never stopped applauding China’s lockdowns.

* Why is the Chinese government doing this?

* COVID is not a threat to the ChiComs.

* Political unrest, however, is a threat — and it always has been.

* Our leaders support what's happening in China because they would like to see it happen here.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-shanghai-largest-prison-camp-human-history


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316281154112

Keywords
police statecommunismtucker carlsonchinajoe bidenconcentration camptyrannyhuman rightsabuse of powerleftismtotalitarianismshutdownsurveillance stateauthoritarianismsocial controlchicomlockdownanthony faucicoronavirusprison campcovidplandemicquarantine camp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket