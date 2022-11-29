'Zero COVID'

Shilling For China
* [Fauxi] knew what was happening in China.
* China is turning whole cities into prison camps; building massive quarantine camps.
* Protests erupt to fight China’s COVID control.
* China’s human rights abuses shock the world.
* [Fauxi] is excited by China’s abuses of power.
* Sure, we could close schools once again!
* [Bidan] administration fails to condemn China’s abuses.
* It is time for people to speak up about China.
* Left suddenly doesn’t care about bodily autonomy.
Public Health vs. Social Control
* From day one, China was the model that American officials were using to respond to ’rona.
* In fact, it still is the model.
* Our ‘public health’ officials have never stopped applauding China’s lockdowns.
* Why is the Chinese government doing this?
* COVID is not a threat to the ChiComs.
* Political unrest, however, is a threat — and it always has been.
* Our leaders support what's happening in China because they would like to see it happen here.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-shanghai-largest-prison-camp-human-history
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 November 2022
