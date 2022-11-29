'Zero COVID'

Shilling For China

* [Fauxi] knew what was happening in China.

* China is turning whole cities into prison camps; building massive quarantine camps.

* Protests erupt to fight China’s COVID control.

* China’s human rights abuses shock the world.

* [Fauxi] is excited by China’s abuses of power.

* Sure, we could close schools once again!

* [Bidan] administration fails to condemn China’s abuses.

* It is time for people to speak up about China.

* Left suddenly doesn’t care about bodily autonomy.





Public Health vs. Social Control

* From day one, China was the model that American officials were using to respond to ’rona.

* In fact, it still is the model.

* Our ‘public health’ officials have never stopped applauding China’s lockdowns.

* Why is the Chinese government doing this?

* COVID is not a threat to the ChiComs.

* Political unrest, however, is a threat — and it always has been.

* Our leaders support what's happening in China because they would like to see it happen here.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-shanghai-largest-prison-camp-human-history





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316281154112

