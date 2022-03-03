© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America Must Return to God or Perish: Founder of Taking America Back
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 03, 2022
Americans must turn back to God and rely on Him for wisdom if the nation is to be rescued, argued Taking America Back founder Craig Hudgins in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the U.S.-Mexico border in front of one of his organization's buses. He believes Christians must develop simple messaging to unify all Americans under basic biblical and American principles to counteract the division and hate from the Left.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.