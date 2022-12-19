AUSTRALIA -- DEFIBRILLATORS INSTALLED OUTSIDE HOMES -- HOW ABOUT JUST NOT GETTING JABBED IN THE FIRST PLACE YOU IDIOTS..! 🤪

In Victoria, an Australian suburb, they have installed defibrillators outside homes to increase the survival rates of cardiac arrests. They are also training the public on CPR. The area is the 5th deadliest area for cardiac arrests.defibs thrown up all over the uk now, are they trying to tell us something





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

OH MY GOD

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9A901NwoM8Pr/



