Will: Donald Trump, 'The Father of the Vaccine' Wake The Fuck Up [23.08.2021]

I don't want to sound like a Pessimist but anyone now believing in "TRUST THE PLAN" and Trump is coming back to save us all is kind of looking through 'rose colored glasses'.It Ain't Gonna Happen as this video will bluntly tell you.Being a Trump fan for years and seeing his return becoming more like a fairy tale, this is not the video I was hoping to post.He's had plenty of time to return as now half the U.S. population have taken the death jab. Would a savior let that happen? Maybe.But now August has come and almost gone along with many dates of false prophesy of Trumps victorious return.It's time to give it up and stand up to face the TRUTH. We are in this alone with no Savior in sight.Original title: Father of the Vaccine - Are We Seeing Trump Through Rose Colored Glasses?wil paranormal45983 subscribers