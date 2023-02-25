Andrew Bridgen MP Calls for an Urgent Parliament Debate on the World Health Organisation Treaty

Andrew Bridgen MP Calls for an Urgent Debate in Parliament on the World Health Organisation Pandemic Treaty
"The treaty seeks to give the WHO huge powers over this country to call pandemics,enforce lockdowns and vaccinations,and decide when any pandemic is over."
