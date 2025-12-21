RT News - December 21 2025 6AM GMT

December 21, 2025

rt.com





US forces seize a second tanker near the Venezuelan coast. Washington claims it carried sanctioned oil that falls under Donald Trump's blockade. President Putin's special envoy flies to the United States this weekend. Kirill Dmitriev is searching for ways to end the Ukraine conflict with Washington's top negotiators. Gambia’s foreign minister takes us through the glowing prospects of African co-operation with Russia in an exclusive interview to RT.









