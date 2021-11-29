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X22 REPORT - Scavino Message Received, They Have It All, It’s Going To Be Biblical
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360 views • November 29, 2021
X22 REPORT Ep. 2638b - Nov 28, 2021
Scavino Message Received, They Have It All, It’s Going To Be Biblical!

The [DS] needs to keep the news clogged with other stories, so they are using omicron to keep the world busy as the truth is presented to the people. The [DS] is continuing with their great reset program to depopulate the world and now they are building narrative that people will need another booster. The people are waking up and this plan has failed before it even got started. We were warned that Covid19 was going to become Covid 21 and they are now pushing this. Scavino sends message, they have it all.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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