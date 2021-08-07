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BREAKING: CDC DOES NOT MANDATE ITS EMPLOYEES TO BE VAXED (2021-8-7)
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80 views • August 07, 2021
A concerned citizen contacted the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, GA yesterday and spoke to multiple employees. When asked if the CDC was mandating its employees to inject themselves with the experimental gene therapy called a ‘vaccine’ for the CCP virus, they pushed back, got defensive, and finally said, "NO" they are not mandating CDC employees receive the ‘vaccine’ for Covid-19, which has not even been tested on animals and is still experimental, under an emergency use authorization only.
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