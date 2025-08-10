10/8/25 TRUMP TOWERS! HAMAS Peace! ANTIFA Treasury Forensics! Palisades PATSY! France Free Fall!

10/8/25 President Trump secures Hamas Peace Agreement: Phase 1! WhiteHouse Antifa Round-table discloses Treasury audit of Globalist NGO funders! Hawaii Election Commission Board votes in election audit, paper ballots, in person voting, hand counting!! And much More! Get Active & Pray America! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





Revival USA 250! DC July 1-5 2026: Free! Tickets Limited- claim ASAP

https://www.dcablaze.com/





Bondi demolishes Blumenthal in Senate testimony today!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/i-cant-believe-you-would-accuse-me-impropriety/





Lefty Swifty's freaking out over new album!

https://joehoft.com/wow-taylor-swifts-new-album-is-shattering-records-and-driving-lefties-insane/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wow-taylor-swifts-new-album-is-shattering-records-and-driving-lefties-insane





Georgescu on Romania's Fight for Sovereignty:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/exclusive-interview-populist-leader-calin-georgescu-his-annulled/





Hawaii Election Security win!!

https://joehoft.com/exclusive-hawaii-elections-commission-votes-for-statewide-audit-return-to-in-person-voting-and-verification-of-big-islands-missing-19000-ballot-receipts/





Comey served summons instead of arrest warrant:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/mike-davis-administrative-error-saved-james-comey-perp/





Patsy named/arrested for Palisades Fire:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/just-arrest-made-connection-deadly-palisades-fire/





Macron's Government remains in collapse as Le Pen most popular in polls:

https://sanfernandosun.com/2025/10/08/frances-government-collapses-again-what-could-happen-next/





President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on ANTIFA 10/8/25:

https://www.rsbnetwork.com/video/live-president-trump-participates-in-a-roundtable-on-antifa-10-8-25/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v70256y-10825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFT

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



