10/8/25 TRUMP TOWERS! HAMAS Peace! ANTIFA Treasury Forensics! Palisades PATSY! France Free Fall!

10/8/25 President Trump secures Hamas Peace Agreement: Phase 1! WhiteHouse Antifa Round-table discloses Treasury audit of Globalist NGO funders! Hawaii Election Commission Board votes in election audit, paper ballots, in person voting, hand counting!! And much More! Get Active & Pray America! We ARE FREE!
President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Join the Pray 4 America Movement:
Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34
Revival USA 250! DC July 1-5 2026: Free! Tickets Limited- claim ASAP
Bondi demolishes Blumenthal in Senate testimony today!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/i-cant-believe-you-would-accuse-me-impropriety/
Lefty Swifty's freaking out over new album!
https://joehoft.com/wow-taylor-swifts-new-album-is-shattering-records-and-driving-lefties-insane/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wow-taylor-swifts-new-album-is-shattering-records-and-driving-lefties-insane
Georgescu on Romania's Fight for Sovereignty:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/exclusive-interview-populist-leader-calin-georgescu-his-annulled/
Hawaii Election Security win!!
https://joehoft.com/exclusive-hawaii-elections-commission-votes-for-statewide-audit-return-to-in-person-voting-and-verification-of-big-islands-missing-19000-ballot-receipts/
Comey served summons instead of arrest warrant:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/mike-davis-administrative-error-saved-james-comey-perp/
Patsy named/arrested for Palisades Fire:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/just-arrest-made-connection-deadly-palisades-fire/
Macron's Government remains in collapse as Le Pen most popular in polls:
https://sanfernandosun.com/2025/10/08/frances-government-collapses-again-what-could-happen-next/
President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on ANTIFA 10/8/25:
https://www.rsbnetwork.com/video/live-president-trump-participates-in-a-roundtable-on-antifa-10-8-25/
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v70256y-10825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
Listen to “The Blessing”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
