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La Quinta Columna updates on the final report of the vaccination vial analysis and invites people to protect children
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92 views • August 14, 2021
Here you have the facts that are happening in Spain and the rest of the world!! Do NOT be nieve and think your country is not controlled by these so called elites!! You will bring hgumanity to its knees! They are coming for our children!! You see someone taking a job to Jabb you or test your child for Covid.. It is poison being put in, not testing!! Its your job to protect the young.. Dont let fear hold you back. Because when it is over... you will look at yourself in the mirror.. either you did the correct action,,, or you helped them kill and poison our children.
The facts are in... What will you do?
The facts are in... What will you do?
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