Dec 26, 2023 - Merry Christmas from TruNews! Part 2 Clip 2 Why was JESUS BORN IN Bethlehem
Published 19 hours ago

Merry Christmas from TruNews! Our programs this week will be a collection of Christmas music and inspirational messages, plus some TruNews classic interviews from years ago. Doc and I will return on Tuesday January 2, 2024.




 Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/26/2023


https://www.trunews.com/video-article/merry-christmas-from-tru-news-part-2












MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM TRUNEWS! PART 1


Merry Christmas from TruNews! Our programs this week will be a collection of Christmas music and inspirational messages, plus some TruNews classic interviews from years ago. Doc and I will return on Tuesday January 2, 2024.




Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/25/2023




https://www.trunews.com/video-article/merry-christmas-from-tru-news-part-1










jesustrunewslordmerry christmaswhy was jesus born in bethlehemchristmas music and inspirational messageschristmas carol and sermon

