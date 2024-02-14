Control and adjustment of targets during the operation of TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower is carried out by a drone.

Create New Account
The Prisoner
Published 12 hours ago

Control and adjustment of targets during the operation of TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower (thermobaric rocket launcher) is carried out by a drone. In general, the crews are carrying out tasks to destroy fortified strongpoints, positions, and dugouts with armored vehicles

Source @R&U Videos

