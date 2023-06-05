https://gettr.com/post/p2irqb0329f
0601 Ava on Diamond and Silk Chit Chat Live
2023年6月4日，新中国联邦将庆祝三周年纪念日，到时很多美国的爱国者都会加入和亲自到位于Mahwah的基地参与庆祝，不能到场的嘉宾也都送上了他们的祝福。
On June 4, 2023, the New Federal State of China will celebrate its third anniversary. At that time, many American patriots will join and personally go to the NFSC‘s base in Mahwah to participate in the celebration. Guests who cannot be present have also sent their blessings.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @diamondandsilk @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
