Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🙏 Sunday Service • Roman’s Road: The Path of Salvation 🙏
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Today, we embark on a spiritual journey, tracing the well-trodden path known as the "Roman's Road" to salvation. This term refers to a selection of verses from the Apostle Paul's Epistle to the Romans that outlines the fundamental tenets of Christian salvation. The 'Roman's Road' is a systematic way to understand why we need salvation, how God provides it, how we can receive it, and what its consequences are.
The Roman's Road isn't just ancient history or theology confined to the pages of a book. It's a living, breathing guide that can direct any lost soul to eternal life in Christ. I urge you to not only walk this road yourself but to guide others on their journey too. 🙏

