© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MotivHolic: 'I'm Not Supposed to Show You This' (Cognitive Dissonance) [Feb 9, 2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • November 21, 2021
- Cognitive Dissonance is a term for the state of discomfort felt when two or more modes of thought contradict each other.
- Cognitive dissonance can interfere with the perceptions people hold about themselves and their abilities, which is why it can often feel so uncomfortable and unpleasant. Dealing With Dissonance When there are conflicts between cognitions (thoughts, beliefs, opinions), people will take steps to reduce the dissonance and feelings of discomfort.
- Cognitive dissonance definition is - psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously.
- Cognitive dissonance refers to a situation involving conflicting attitudes, beliefs or behaviors. This produces a feeling of mental discomfort leading to an alteration in one of the attitudes, beliefs or behaviors to reduce the discomfort and restore balance.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Visit @MotivHolic & @Johnny Bigger for more...
https://youtu.be/WXSxS4Ygj0M
35,479 views Feb 9, 2021
MotivHolic
https://youtu.be/WXSxS4Ygj0M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCytWPg15z23p1QGMp_vCUVw
- Cognitive dissonance can interfere with the perceptions people hold about themselves and their abilities, which is why it can often feel so uncomfortable and unpleasant. Dealing With Dissonance When there are conflicts between cognitions (thoughts, beliefs, opinions), people will take steps to reduce the dissonance and feelings of discomfort.
- Cognitive dissonance definition is - psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously.
- Cognitive dissonance refers to a situation involving conflicting attitudes, beliefs or behaviors. This produces a feeling of mental discomfort leading to an alteration in one of the attitudes, beliefs or behaviors to reduce the discomfort and restore balance.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Visit @MotivHolic & @Johnny Bigger for more...
https://youtu.be/WXSxS4Ygj0M
35,479 views Feb 9, 2021
MotivHolic
https://youtu.be/WXSxS4Ygj0M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCytWPg15z23p1QGMp_vCUVw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.