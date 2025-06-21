Garden Vibes: Harvests, Birthday, and Summer Solstice Joy!

It’s been another good week of harvesting squash, green beans, cucumbers and the first mini-tomatoes. But the first round of squash plants have reached their end date. I’ve dismantled the grow tent in the upper garden to provide more space and sunshine for summer crops. The tomatoes in the lower garden are growing very well and the fruit is forming nicely. I made some beef jerky for the first time ever using my new dehydrator; it came out so good that I made some chicken jerky for Haru, too. And I’m officially a senior citizen; I quietly celebrated my 65th birthday this week… and my thanks to you all for the well wishes!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll