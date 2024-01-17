They Shall Cast Out Demons Episode 5

In Proverbs 8, God identifies Himself as Wisdom (ala 1 John 4:8 wherein He is identified as Love). In the final line of Proverbs 8, God declares: “All those who hate Me love death.” Satanists, practitioners of voodoo and the occult, and Hollywood movie producers cater to people’s morbid fascination with death and the power to wield—as well as overcome—it. Demons, ghosts, paranormal activity, supernatural power, drugs, and ritual sex magic are all closely associated with death. In this 5th episode, Deadly Cemetery Demons, Scott examines the biblical record of a heavily demon-possessed man living amongst the tombs, one foot already in the grave. As he points out the causes, cure, and consequential results, you will see the power of resurrection demonstrated, and understand exactly why Christians are commanded to cast out demons.

Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv

Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv

Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c

Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064

Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:

http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

Financial support can be given electronically at:

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23