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STUPID for Sure - SSGT Bronson may not be a Traitor, but she is stupid: Dusty Friday
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63 views • September 01, 2021
SSGT Bronson got on Tiktok and made a real stupid video. A clip of it is making huge waves in the social media sphere. She is being accused of treason and everything else such a video would illicit. However, the real story (though exposing her idiocracy[intentional]) may exonerate her as a traitor worthy of court martial. Join Dusty Friday for the analysis.
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For that special young lady (this includes those wonderful antique girls) in your life for whom you want to show special thought visit our sponsor - Joyful Sentiment https://www.etsy.com/shop/JoyfulSentiment
Join me on Parler @TheEdgeTL
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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