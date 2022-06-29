She's Still Out There: Hillary Clinton Trashes Clarence Thomas

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton know that Clarence Thomas is a national treasure, regardless of what the left and Hillary Clinton say. Clinton went on CBS and trashed her former law school classmate in a potential attempt to get back into the discussion as Biden’s disastrous presidency rolls on.
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