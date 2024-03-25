Israel Gaza War Life In Gaza in The Dark At Night March 12th 2nd Day of Ramadan Suhoor Meal
تالا وامير
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBNymgmkgL0&t
سحورنا تاني يوم رمضان فى غزة 😭 بنتى خلتنى احبس الدمعه بعينى.. قمة الحسرة
March 12 2024
Our suhoor is the second day of Ramadan in Gaza 😭 My daughter made me hold back tears in my eyes.. the height of heartbreak
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.