Israel Gaza War Life In Gaza in The Dark At Night March 12th 2nd Day of Ramadan Suhoor Meal
alltheworldsastage
912 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

Israel Gaza War Life In Gaza in The Dark At Night March 12th 2nd Day of Ramadan Suhoor Meal

تالا وامير

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBNymgmkgL0&t


سحورنا تاني يوم رمضان فى غزة 😭 بنتى خلتنى احبس الدمعه بعينى.. قمة الحسرة


March 12 2024

Our suhoor is the second day of Ramadan in Gaza 😭 My daughter made me hold back tears in my eyes.. the height of heartbreak

