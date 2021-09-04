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The age proven and effective treatment against the COVID-19 MAN-MADE VIRUS.
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110 views • September 04, 2021
From the early stages of the pandemic, Ivermectin have been saving lives of the infected. Ivermectin is a safe drug with little side-effect. Ivermectin is inexpensive and is widely available. Its 40-year history for efficacy, justifies its Nobel Prize Award.
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