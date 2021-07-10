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MEL K & T DAVID NINO RODRIGUEZ PUTTING THE PIECES OF NEWS TOGETHER IN A COHERENT PICTURE
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162 views • July 10, 2021
MEL K & T DAVID NINO RODRIGUEZ PUTTING THE PIECES OF NEWS TOGETHER IN A COHERENT PICTURE
MEL K & THE CHAMP DAVID NINO RODRIGUEZ TALK IDAHO BILLIONAIRE'S CLUB & PATRIOTS AWAKENING 7-9-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LxezMcwndZy9/
Patriot Pals Mel K and Nino Rodriguez shocked that the brazen powers that be mock the Patriots at their Billionaire's Club meeting in Idaho, the fact that American Patriots are awake and watching, and what comes next, God Bless America! Raw and real two truth seekers fearlessly calling it out. WE The People WIN!!!!
MEL K & THE CHAMP DAVID NINO RODRIGUEZ TALK IDAHO BILLIONAIRE'S CLUB & PATRIOTS AWAKENING 7-9-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LxezMcwndZy9/
Patriot Pals Mel K and Nino Rodriguez shocked that the brazen powers that be mock the Patriots at their Billionaire's Club meeting in Idaho, the fact that American Patriots are awake and watching, and what comes next, God Bless America! Raw and real two truth seekers fearlessly calling it out. WE The People WIN!!!!
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