X22 REPORT Ep. 3046a - Currency Transition In The Works, Prepared & Planned, Boomerang

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3046a - April 16, 2023
Currency Transition In The Works, Prepared & Planned, BoomerangThe GND is backfiring, Germany is now shutting down their nuclear power plant. Supreme Court ruled that student loans can be cancelled but a trillion dollars will not be canceled. The deficit is growing and the currency is transitioning into a new currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.