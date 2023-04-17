X22 REPORT Ep. 3046a - Currency Transition In The Works, Prepared & Planned, Boomerang

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3046a - April 16, 2023

Currency Transition In The Works, Prepared & Planned, BoomerangThe GND is backfiring, Germany is now shutting down their nuclear power plant. Supreme Court ruled that student loans can be cancelled but a trillion dollars will not be canceled. The deficit is growing and the currency is transitioning into a new currency.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)







