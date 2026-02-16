2/15/2026

Revelation 20:1-14 The Millennial Reign Of Christ Part Ten….What About the Gentiles? Gentiles As Part of the Raptured Church Will Have Positions of Leadership

Two of Jesus’ parables indicate that Gentiles will be leaders in the Millennial Kingdom. The first is the parable of the talents, recorded in Matthew 25:14–30. Before leaving on a long trip, a man gave one of his servants five talents, a second servant two talents, and a third servant one talent. The first two servants wisely invested what had been entrusted to them by their master, while the third servant

buried his talent. When the master returned, he promised the first two servants that they would be rulers over many things. The third servant he sternly rebuked. Because this parable was given in the context of the Lord’s Second Coming, we can conclude that one aspect of the rewards to believing Gentiles will be rulership with Christ in the Millennial Kingdom.