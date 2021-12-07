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Óxido de etileno (EO) utilizado en los kits de prueba de Covid-19 del NHS (pruebas de PCR) - Ethylene Oxide (EO) used in NHS Covid-19 testing kits (PCR tests)
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10 views • December 07, 2021
Para aquellos de ustedes que no saben lo que es el óxido de etileno, esto es muy venenoso para los seres humanos-mira el siguiente enlace
For those of you that know dont what Ethylene Oxide is, this is very poisonous to humans - look at the link below
y porfavor usar la pagine de tradyctor
https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
¿Qué es el óxido de etileno?
A temperatura ambiente, el óxido de etileno es un gas incoloro inflamable con un olor dulce. Se utiliza principalmente para producir otros productos químicos, incluyendo anticongelante. En cantidades más pequeñas, el óxido de etileno se utiliza como pesticida y agente esterilizante. La capacidad del óxido de etileno para dañar el ADN lo convierte en un agente esterilizante eficaz, pero también explica su actividad causante de cáncer.
For those of you that know dont what Ethylene Oxide is, this is very poisonous to humans - look at the link below
y porfavor usar la pagine de tradyctor
https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
¿Qué es el óxido de etileno?
A temperatura ambiente, el óxido de etileno es un gas incoloro inflamable con un olor dulce. Se utiliza principalmente para producir otros productos químicos, incluyendo anticongelante. En cantidades más pequeñas, el óxido de etileno se utiliza como pesticida y agente esterilizante. La capacidad del óxido de etileno para dañar el ADN lo convierte en un agente esterilizante eficaz, pero también explica su actividad causante de cáncer.
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