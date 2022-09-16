This is about life and death; this is about population reduction says Reiner Fuellmich

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The full 45-minute interview done on July 16, 2022 is posted here:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-113-Golan-Asthon-Odysee:7
The New World Order (NWO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) are doing the following to achieve their agenda.
DE-STABILIZATION
• Restricting economic freedom
• Increasing the volume of money
• Produce conflict
• Promote fear
• Over-regulation of current legal system
DE-CONSTRUCTION
• Inflation
• Lower purchasing power
• Bankruptcies
• Restriction of economic freedom
• Suspension of current arrangement systems
RE-CONSTRUCTION
• New financial System
• Role as a savior in times of need = universal basic income (UBI)
• Centralization through supranational structures
RE-CONSTRUCTION
• Control over all resources
• Transfer of personal responsibility
• Global Laws
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News