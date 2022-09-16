This is about life and death; this is about population reduction says Reiner Fuellmich

The full 45-minute interview done on July 16, 2022 is posted here:

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-113-Golan-Asthon-Odysee:7

The New World Order (NWO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) are doing the following to achieve their agenda.

DE-STABILIZATION

• Restricting economic freedom

• Increasing the volume of money

• Produce conflict

• Promote fear

• Over-regulation of current legal system

DE-CONSTRUCTION

• Inflation

• Lower purchasing power

• Bankruptcies

• Restriction of economic freedom

• Suspension of current arrangement systems

RE-CONSTRUCTION

• New financial System

• Role as a savior in times of need = universal basic income (UBI)

• Centralization through supranational structures

• Control over all resources

• Transfer of personal responsibility

• Global Laws

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

