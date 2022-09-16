Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is about life and death; this is about population reduction says Reiner Fuellmich
777 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

The full 45-minute interview done on July 16, 2022 is posted here:

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-113-Golan-Asthon-Odysee:7

The New World Order (NWO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) are doing the following to achieve their agenda.

DE-STABILIZATION
• Restricting economic freedom
• Increasing the volume of money
• Produce conflict
• Promote fear
• Over-regulation of current legal system

DE-CONSTRUCTION
• Inflation
• Lower purchasing power
• Bankruptcies
• Restriction of economic freedom
• Suspension of current arrangement systems

RE-CONSTRUCTION
• New financial System
• Role as a savior in times of need = universal basic income (UBI)
• Centralization through supranational structures

RE-CONSTRUCTION
• Control over all resources
• Transfer of personal responsibility
• Global Laws

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
nwodepopulationwefreiner fuellmich

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket