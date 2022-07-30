"First-of-its-kind" COVID Mandate Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

The DEFENDER:Childrens Health Defense News & Views:





"$10.3 Million Settlement Reached in First COVID Vaccine Mandate Class Action Suit Involving Healthcare Workers"





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CRAIN'S CHICAGO BUSINESS:

NorthShore to settle COVID vax mandate suit for $10.3M, plaintiffs' lawyers say





"The Christian law firm representing employees of Evanston-based NorthShore University Health System says employees were discriminated against when the system refused to accept religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccination mandate."





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THE SANFORD HERALD:

First settlement reached for health-care workers in lawsuit filed over COVID-19 vaccine mandate





"Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay more than 500 current and former health-care workers a total of $10,337,500 as part of the terms of the settlement. It’s also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign whose exemption requests were denied."





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https://bit.ly/3oDaNlB





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https://bit.ly/3zmhrBL

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LIBERTY COUNSEL (July 29, 2022):

"Today, Liberty Counsel settled the nation’s first classwide lawsuit for health care workers over a COVID shot mandate, for more than $10.3 million. The class action settlement against NorthShore University HealthSystem is on behalf of more than 500 current and former health care workers who were unlawfully discriminated against and denied religious exemptions from the COVID shot mandate. The agreed upon settlement was filed today in the federal Northern District Court of Illinois."





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https://bit.ly/3Q5Hrb7