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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1726 - Stephanie Sommers - Report on the conviction
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Parkinson broke into Stephanie’s apartment and raped her, before stabbing her, then bludgeoning her in the head with an eight-pound weight. He was connected to he crime nearly 40 years later by DNA evidence. He is currently serving fifteen years – life for a 1981 murder.
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