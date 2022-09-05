NEW PATRIOT REBUTTAL TO MAGAPHOBE JOE BIDEN'S "SOUL OF THE NATION" SPEECH

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The mouth speaks that which is in the heart. Was this Joe Biden's civil war kickoff speech, or what? It is clear that he wants one-party rule and that he intends violence to achieve it.